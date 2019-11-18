SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: IRTC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 13, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report alleging that “at the core of iRhythm’s revenue base is an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime.” Then on March 27, 2019, Washington Analysis LLC issued a report estimating that the Company could face a 45%-65% reimbursement cut for its Zio XT Patch. Following this news, shares of iRhythm fell from a close of $87.34 on march 13, 2019, to close at $74.96 on March 29, 2019.

On November 13, 2019, iRhythm disclosed its inability to file its quarterly report in a timely manner, citing accounting errors affecting prior periods that may result in correction of previously issued annual and quarterly financial statements.

On this news, iRhythm’s stock price fell over 6%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



