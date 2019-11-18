Conatus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kathy Scott as Independent Board Member

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) today announced the appointment of Kathleen D. Scott to the Conatus Board of Directors as an additional independent member.



“We are pleased to expand the perspective of our Board of Directors with the addition of a proven financial leader with substantial experience in strategic transactions, corporate governance and financial reporting,” said Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Conatus. “Kathy’s demonstrated capabilities across a broad range of life science finance initiatives should prove most helpful to Conatus as we continue with Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., in our review of strategic alternatives.”

Ms. Scott is currently a Managing Director at Hale BioPharma Ventures, and Chief Financial Officer for some of its portfolio companies in the life science industry including Adigica Health, an e-commerce company focused on selling health care products direct to the consumer; Recros Medica, a development stage company designing a medical device to be used by plastic surgeons and dermatologists for skin tightening; and Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company developing therapeutic products to treat unmet needs in diseases and conditions of the central nervous system. Ms. Scott also was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics, Clarify Medical and MDRejuvena.

Ms. Scott has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, M&A, and restructurings for public and private companies. Previously Ms. Scott was a Partner at RA Capital Advisors, a San Diego private investment bank providing financial advisory services. She spent over 15 years with RA Capital Advisors, completing billions of dollars of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and restructurings for a broad range of corporate clients. Ms. Scott started her career as an auditor in Arthur Andersen’s San Diego office, focusing on both public and private clients. Ms. Scott is a CPA and CFA charter holder. She is currently chair of the board of directors of the YMCA of San Diego County and a board member of Corporate Directors’ Forum.

