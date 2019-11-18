Spencer Shaver Denver Launches New Christian-Focused Film Startup

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spencer Shaver of Denver , CO, a renowned composer, businessman, and producer, is spearheading an exciting new project: Skyward Artists Group. The startup, founded in 2019, specializes in the production of Christian-themed documentaries and movies. As its name suggests, the group’s mission is to bring the word of God and stories of His work and that of Christian people to audiences around the globe through compelling video content. Spencer Shaver Denver is Skyward Artists Group’s executive producer. He brings to the table decades of experience in filmmaking and composition. Over the years, the renowned composer and documentary filmmaker has composed and scored music for a variety of TV and film outlets, including PBS, ESPN, and FoxSports. He was also the executive producer on Lost Temple Film, an extraordinary historical and cultural investigative documentary exploring the truth behind the Temple Mount, Jerusalem’s most holy site venerated by people of Jewish, Christian, and Islamic faiths.His extensive experience in business is another boon to him as executive producer and founder of Skyward Artists Group. Since 2009, he has been a highly sought-after consultant sharing his talent, skills, and passion for marketing, sales, and business management with fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners. With Skyward Artists Group, Spencer Shaver Denver plans to continue his mission to help emerging artists and producers in addition to collaborating with established professionals.Spencer Shaver Denver’s exceptional artistic ability, devout faith, and impressive passion set Skyward Artists Group up for a promising future as one of Christian entertainment’s next big names. Spencer Shaver Denver said he plans to use this platform to empower individuals and communities, just as he has with his other business ventures.As Andre Gide said, “Art is a collaboration between God and the artist, and the less the artist does the better.” Spencer Shaver Denver upholds this viewpoint in his artistry, using his lens as a venue for faith education and engagement. Spencer Shaver Denver said he aims to present Christian based principles in an entertaining and powerfully-delivered way. By doing so, he said he hopes to inspire fellow Christians and educate those curious about the faith on the teachings of God in hopes they, too, may seek His enlightenment and salvation.“We all have the power to make a positive impact on our environment,” he said. “And we all have an obligation to make a powerful difference.”To learn more about Spencer Shaver Denver , his art, and business, visit his website: https://spencershaverdenver.co/ Or, learn more about Skyward Artists Group via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/skywardartists/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.