Adam Anderson Joins Carousel Industries as Vice President of Cisco Sales

EXETER, R.I., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success, today named Adam Anderson as VP of Cisco Sales, effective immediately. He brings more than 20 years of experience living and breathing a Customer Success Obsessed mindset, having helped customers leverage transformative technology solutions in past roles at Commvault and Presidio.

Reporting directly to Carousel’s Chief Revenue Officer Jim Marsh, Anderson is responsible for ensuring collaboration among the various company sales regions to drive Cisco revenue and new growth opportunities. He will partner with sales, engineering, and other business unit leaders to ensure cross-functional alignment, while also enhancing Carousel’s go-to-market strategy for its quickly growing Cisco business.

He joins Carousel from data management solutions leader Commvault, where he served as Director of Sales. In this role, Anderson led a team of senior sales executives with strategic accounts from Delaware through New England. Prior to Commvault, he spent more than 12 years at IT Solutions provider Presidio, most recently serving as Director of Sales for New England, leading a team of senior enterprise reps collectively responsible for $100M+ annually. In 2010, Anderson ran Presidio’s New York City operation, successfully leading a team to grow revenue by 200 percent.

“As we continue to rapidly expand Carousel’s Cisco business, we are pleased to add Adam to lead our sales efforts in this highly strategic area,” said Marsh. “Adam brings deep experience in next-generation networking, enterprise collaboration, hybrid cloud, data storage, data protection, and security, as well as a Customer Success Obsessed mindset, which makes him a perfect fit for Carousel’s vast customer base.”

“The opportunity to lead Cisco sales at Carousel at a time when the company is experiencing explosive growth in support of its customer success mission is a great opportunity,” said Anderson. “I look forward to collaborating with our sales team nationwide, as well as our expanding Cisco customer base to help them achieve technology success.”

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

Contact: Kelly Santos Director, Content & Communications 401-562-1657 ksantos@carouselindustries.com



