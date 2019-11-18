A School Leader's Guide to Standards-Based Grading Reaches Bestseller Status

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Indiana, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marzano Resources has announced that A School Leader's Guide to Standards-Based Grading by Tammy Heflebower, Jan K. Hoegh and Philip B. Warrick, with Mitzi Hoback, Margaret McInteer and Bev Clemens, has reached bestseller status with more than 25,000 units sold.

The award-winning resource outlines clear procedures, processes and systems for implementing standards-based grading and then presents stories of schools that have effectively implemented those procedures, processes and systems. “Administrators who commit to standards-based grading have the power to propel their schools to the highest levels of reliability and effectiveness,” explained the authors. “Addressing the issue of grading not only moves schools into a more highly reliable system, but also tackles some of the most concerning inconsistencies in our current systems.”

Throughout the title, Heflebower, Hoegh and Warrick:

Examine the differences between standards-based grading and standards-referenced grading

Explain how teachers can prioritize standards and create proficiency scales

Help readers design assessments based on their standards and scales

Guide educators through the grading process

Address the role of exceptional learners—students with special needs, English learners and gifted and talented students—in the assessment process

Provide a big-picture view to help school leaders implement standards-based grading

Susan M. Brookhart, an educational consultant and former elementary and middle school teacher, gave high praise to the title, stating, “This book is terrific! Clear ‘how-to-do-it’ instructions are interspersed with stories from the field, creating a great combination. Readers will learn about the process of moving to standards-based grading and get a sense of what it looks like in practice.”

A School Leader's Guide to Standards-Based Grading is available to order at MarzanoResources.com.





About the Authors

Tammy Heflebower, EdD, is a highly sought-after school leader and consultant with vast experience in urban, rural and suburban districts throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, England and the Netherlands.

Jan K. Hoegh has been an educator for thirty-plus years. Prior to her work as an associate at Marzano Resources, she was a classroom teacher, building-level leader, professional development specialist, assistant high school principal, curriculum coordinator and most recently assistant director of statewide assessment for the Nebraska Department of Education.

Philip B. Warrick, EdD, an award-winning educator, spent the first twenty-five years of his career as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent and has experience in leading schools in the states of Nebraska and Texas.





About Marzano Resources

Marzano Resources is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos and online courses. Our associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement and personalized competency-based education.

