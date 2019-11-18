ACA REPEAL WOULD DEVASTATE JOBS NUMBERS, NEGATING TRUMP BIGGEST TALKING POINT: Robert Weiner &August Clarke--AZ Republic

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACA Biggest Job Creator of last decade according to BLS; 20 million new recipients and 100 million+ with more benefits all causing millions of new jobs. Op-ed In Arizona Republic, article ranked #1 in country by OpEdNewsRobert Weiner, a former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman and Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee and its Health Subcommittee, and Zach Filtz, senior policy analyst for Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change, just published an op-ed in the Arizona Republic Trump will lose the “jobs and economy growth" talking point if successful at killing Obamacare, as the ACA is the #1 jobs creator because of services to 30 million new recipients and more than 100 million with benefits, according to BLS. In addition, the Arizona Senate seat is a very important one, especially in light of late Sen. John McCain’s ACA-saving role, saving the “skinny repeal” with his dramatic “thumbs down.” The oped was ranked H1-- #1 in the country-- by OpEdNews.Weiner and Filtz begin, “If Trump kills or diminishes the ACA, as he's trying to do, he'll lose his best talking point, national jobs growth. Despite ACA opponents' claims of "job killing" by the bill, the facts show that the 30 million new recipients and expanded benefits for 100+ million have generated exactly the opposite, big jobs increases -- and that's just common sense.”They profess, “With repeal, In Arizona, 160,456 citizens would drop off of the Marketplace health plan they are on. Arizona’s employment rate would drop by 1.6%, and 41,982 Arizona jobs would be lost alone, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Nationally, 1,175,524 people would lose their jobs if the ACA were voided.”They reinforce, “For everyone and especially Arizonans, an important item at stake for ACA’s future is the 2020 special election for Senate seat that Republican Martha McSally currently occupies. That seat was once held by John McCain, who gave his party-defying “thumbs down” to repealing and replacing the ACA on July 28, 2017. That seat now sees Martha McSally running against Democrat Mark Kelly.”They contend, “Kelly’s website speaks of supporting the existing ACA while introducing a public health option for all Arizonans.”They assert, “But McSally has a nuanced position on the ACA. A campaign ad says she is "leading the fight to cover pre-existing conditions." She has indeed offered helpful amendments to Republican-led replacement bills that moved the ball on their pre-existing conditions language. But as a House member in 2015 and 2017, she voted to repeal and replace the ACA with a "skinny repeal." According to PolitiFact Arizona, the Republican “skinny repeal” bills “raised premiums.” Because McSally ultimately voted with her party, PolitiFact rated her claim ‘mostly false.’”They continue, “Kelly, on the other hand, speaks about ending threats keeping coverage for the 400,000 Arizonans receiving insurance through Medicaid expansion.”They emphasize, “Every state plus D.C. would see job losses if the ACA were repealed. Thirty states would see increases of statewide unemployment rates of around 1%. The states that would be hit the hardest, with effects of up to 4%, are Montana, Rhode Island, Oregon, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, and New Mexico.”They declare, “The 30 million new health insurance recipients, plus 100 million covered people with pre-existing conditions, have created the new jobs and are a reason the U.S. now has a 50-year-low 3.5% unemployment rate. Incidentally, the national unemployment rate for all workers at the height of the recession in March 2010, as the ACA became law, was 9.7%.”They proclaim, “The Bureau of Labor Statistics national unemployment rate for the health care services industry is just 2.4%. In 2010, it was more than double that, 5%."They assert, “In March 2017, Goldman Sachs found that a “substantial decline in insurance coverage would also likely be associated with a drag on health care employment and consumption.” In other words, the fewer insured there are, the fewer workers have jobs. The BLS calculated that there were 16,793,100 health care employees in March 2010, the month that President Obama signed the ACA. As of Sept. 2019, there are 20,576,200 health employees.”They profess, “A decade ago, there were 2.4 million more workers in retail than health care. In 2017, health care surpassed both retail and manufacturing, according to the BLS. There will be 3.4 million more health care services jobs by 2028. Health care services has grown to be the largest sector of the U.S. labor force.”They elaborate, “Arizona is among twenty states with GOP-controlled governors or attorneys general. A Texas ruling, Texas v. United States, with support from the Republican Party, is headed for the Supreme Court via the Fifth Court of Appeals. This ruling would cancel the coverage for all who receive benefits from it, as would seriously jeopardize all of the jobs that have been created by it.”They conclude, “President Trump markets his presidency as a catalyst for job generation, but if the Texas case or Congress moves against the ACA, jobs and the economy will spiral downward. Senator John McCain before his death gave the famous thumbs down that saved the ACA from "skinny repeal" by one vote. The Arizona Senate race matters.”Link to Arizona republic version: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2019/11/14/aca-repeal-would-devastate-arizona-economy-access-health-care/2564715001/ Link to OpEd News version (OUR version showign H1): http://weinerpublic.com/20191115.pdf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.