Robert McDougal's Thoughts on Non-Native English Speakers Struggle To Receive A Proper Education in California

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned educator Robert McDougal expresses his strong views of California education.Robert holds a master's degree in English Language Learning and TESOL certification. For years, Robert McDougal traveled across the US and Central America, educating others.Robert McDougal's robust teaching history taught him a lot about the education system. He is now a language learning expert in Costa Mesa, CA. Robert McDougal is especially passionate about helping non-native English speakers receive an education. He strives to help everyone reach their full potential.Robert McDougal believes California is not doing enough to support native Spanish speakers. He feels the state needs to do more to include non-English speakers in its education system.Robert says that English language learners often face many challenges. Some hurdles include experiencing education with unqualified teachers and limited learning environments.The outcome of situations, like the ones listed, is never good. It causes non-native English students to struggle and develop a dependency on teachers.The ability to gain real lessons and knowledge is unachievable. Robert McDougal has much experience in the field of education.He specializes in English instruction for native Spanish speakers. He is well-informed about the curriculum system and what it lacks."The California education system needs to improve greatly," says Robert McDougal.He continues by saying, "It must better cater to the needs of ALL learners."California has been among the states that tried to pass the law that schools teach in English only. Their efforts came true in 1998 when California voters enacted Proposition 227.The Prop required California schools to teach in English only. Schools had to stop providing bilingual education programs.In 2016, fortunately, this law changed.California passed Prop 58, which undid Prop 227. The new Proposition allows school districts to present parents with native-speaking options.Although Prop 58 wiped out much of Prop 227, Robert McDougal stresses this is not enough, and he would know.Robert McDougal's experience includes classroom teaching and learning centers. He has worked at language institutes and individual tutoring hubs throughout Southern California.Robert helps many learning facilities develop, edit, and expand their existing curriculum. He strives to help Spanish speakers receive a proper education. His changes to the curriculum better reflect the learning styles of every student.Robert McDougal hopes California will do the same. The state needs to work towards improving inclusivity in education.Robert McDougal's goal is for California's current education system to include aiding Spanish learners.Resource: https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/11/bilingual-education-california-backslides-teaching-english-to-non-native-speakers/ Learn more about Robert McDougal:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.