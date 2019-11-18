Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market To Reach USD 129.76 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size – USD 19.57 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.57%, ADAS Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, thus in turn foserting the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles are the major factors attributing to the growth of the ADAS market over the forecasted period. Another factor helping the growth of the Advnaced Driver Assistance Systems market is the rising demand for luxurious vehicles which come with ADAS systems built in.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was valued at USD 19.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.57% from 2019 to 2026. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are electronic systems that help the driver of the vehicle to drive or park the vehicle. With the increasing number of government regulations globally related to the safety of the vehicles as well as the increasing demand for safe and efficient vehicles. The factor restraining the growth of the market is the unavailability of the needed infrastructure in some regions of the globe.

The ADAS technology utilize the System on a Chip and Field Programmable Gate Arrays as well as automotive sensors that can be based upon systems that are local to the car. ADAS provide the driver with the essential information, automate the difficult or repetitive tasks in an aid to increase the car safety for everyone on the road. Most of the ADAS possess cutting edge technologies. Since ADAS rely on the electronics as well as firmware elements, the development of such cutting-edge systems is governed by international safety standards like the IEC-61508 and ISO-26262.

Two major trends that can help increase the demand for ADAS over the forecasted period are the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles; and the increasing automation in vehicles. Trends like these will majorly impact the demand for ADAS through the forecasted period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2202

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is forecast to grow at a rate of 22.57% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 129.76 Billion in 2026.

Rising automotive industry in countries like China, India will witness fast growing demand for ADAS over the forecasted period.

Passenger car segment is forecasted to occupy the largest share of the market in 2026 on account of rising demand for vehicles from the customers. Reforms related to the scrapping of conventional powered vehicles and the switch to electric cars is the major factor attributing to the large share of the segment. The Passenger vehicle segment accounted to USD 5.13 Billion in the European region in 2018.

Players in the industry are focused on improving their product offerings by investing in the research and development of latest technologies, thus helping them acquire a substantial positioning over the other players of the market.

Competitors in the industry are also utilizing certain strategies like targeted acquisitions and mergers, thus helping them gain a better share in the market.

Key participants include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental International (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Intel (US), Denso (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Valeo (France), Magna (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), and Hella (Germany).

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market on the basis of System, Component, Type, Vehicle, Propulsion, and Region:

System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hardware

Software

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Capacitive Sensor

Others

Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electric Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Petrol

Diesel

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2202

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market

Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.