Sunwing and TSAS announce new partnership at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing Airlines and TSAS (Trans-Sol Aviation Service Inc.) by Avjet celebrated their new partnership last week at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.



Effective from November 15, 2019, TSAS is now responsible for customer experience services, ramp handling, cabin cleaning and operations for all Sunwing Airlines flights operating out of Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. The new agreement is an extension of a decade-long relationship between TSAS and Sunwing, with TSAS already providing ground operations for Sunwing out of Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Saguenay-Bagotville Airport and Mont-Joli Airport.

President of Sunwing Airlines, Mark Williams, commented on the news, “We believe that our customers’ vacation with us begins the moment that they arrive at the airport and we are committed to providing them with a seamless travel experience throughout. We’re confident that this new partnership with TSAS in Montreal will ensure that our customers can enjoy a high level of service both at the airport and in the air.”

“At TSAS, we aim to deliver an excellent level of service every day”, said Denis Jacob, its President and C.E.O. “The trust that Sunwing has placed in TSAS by giving us their second largest airport operation in Canada is proof that we, as a team, can succeed in delivering an excellent level of service that will make a difference for their customers.”

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

About TSAS

A whole subsidiary of Avjet Holding Inc, TSAS is a Québec based company specializing in airport services for aircraft operators, international airlines and airport authorities that are seeking high quality services. Avjet employs 1,200 passionate and experienced people who serve 120 airlines and aircraft operators throughout the company’s network.

Audrey Delisle

Communication Manager

+1-418 877-6708

adelisle@avjet.ca

Sunwing and Avjet From left to right: Simon Villiard, Vice President Operations for Avjet; Khuram Malik, Senior Manager, Airport Services for Sunwing; Len Corrado, Vice President, Commercial Operations for Sunwing; Denis Jacob, President and CEO of Avjet; Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines; Nadia Maghames, Vice President Development, Airport Services for Avjet; and Gordon Greene, Special Advisor, Strategic Purchasing for Avjet. Sunwing and Avjet Denis Jacob, President and CEO of Avjet (left) and Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines (right).



