Supreme Court Chief Justice wants fast cases

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 18 - The Chief justice of Supreme Court, Joel Leonardo, called on Monday, in Luanda, the speedy treatment of criminal cases, in order to provide answers to users. ,

"We want to have a fast justice in which the citizen gains credibility, but we also want to have a pact of loyalty of both justice and the citizen," said the magistrate.

This statement was made to the press after a fact-finding visit to the Viana court, 10th and 17th Chamber premises.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court also appealed to the citizen's legal conscience and stressed that magistrates will seek to be quicker in protecting the public interest.

Regarding the poor working conditions of the judges and technicians of the Court of Viana, he assured that efforts are being made to overcome this problem in the short term.

The magistrate also said that the intention is to make an investment in man, as well as in the digitization of the processes to stop the flow of the various documents secret of justice and which are disseminated on the Internet.

