PMSNC & Share+Give Launch 'United Against Cancer Swim Calendar' via 'Fashion With a Mission 2'

swimwear calendar - Photo credit Sean Harris

The event features the launch of United Against Cancer 2020/2021 Swimwear Calendar with cancer survivors on the runway.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippine Medical Society of Northern California (PMSNC) and Share+Give Initiative launched the ’United Against Cancer 2020/2021 Swimwear Calendar via an evening and swimwear fashion show by designers by Kate Knuvelder, Amped Atelier, Chona Pike Designs, Malibu Dana, Aguida Zanol AZ Eco Design and gia, galicia. Proceeds of the show benefit the PMSNC’s medical mission and calendar proceeds benefit the PSRC Breast Cancer Support Services Program.

The calendar features Natalie Grumet, a breast cancer AND mass shooting survivor. Rebecca Ottusch, diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at 27. Rodger Bell, a walking miracle who recovered from Stage 4 melanoma cancer. Rebecca Ewing Fisher, a competitive figure bodybuilder who is now cancer-free. Audrey DeLong, a Stage 3 ovarian cancer survivor since 2002. Bret Miller, a male breast cancer survivor who founded The Male Breast Cancer Coalition. Malibu Dana Richards, cancer-free for ten years. Maybelle McBride, five-year breast cancer thriver and Sarah Peterson who is actively fighting skin cancer.

The event showcased special performances by Jocelyn Enriquez and Maddie B and was hosted by Radi Calalang.

“The event was a tremendous success. Our goal was not only to raise funds and awareness but also to empower survivors while inspiring the participants and guests as well.” Galicia, fashion designer, producer, and director of the show, shared.

“‘Fashion with a Mission 2’ was a great success and was well attended. We appreciate all the support from our generous sponsors and donors and we couldn’t have done this event without them. We’ve already received very positive feedback together with several serious inquiries for next year’s event.” PMSNC President Dr. Ria San Valentin Calinga revealed.

“‘Fashion with a Mission 2’ is a benefit show with a soul. Proceeds will help the medical mission for our underserved ‘kababayan’ [fellow Filipinos] who are located in Cavite, Philippines and the show highlighted our beautiful cancer survivors. With the winning history of helping such a worthy cause established ‘Fashion with a Mission 3’ is a certainty and something to look forward to.” said fundraising Chair Dr. Carmen Agcaoili.

The successful launch was held at the Pomeroy Event Center. Proceeds of the United Against Cancer 2020/2021 calendar benefits the Pilipino Senior Resource Center Breast Cancer Support Services Program in San Francisco. Proceeds of the “Fashion with a Mission 2” event benefits the PMSNC’s medical mission to Bacoor, Cavite Philippines. The original event, “Fashion with a Mission 1” raised almost $15,000 and served over 7,000 patients in Candon, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.



About PMSNC

PMSNC is committed to conducting community outreach programs, both in the Philippines and in Northern California. The 2019 medical mission was held in Candon, Ilocos Norte. A total of 186 volunteers helped 7,000 indigent patients. The PMSNC also provides scholarships to deserving Filipino-American medical students each year and relies mostly on volunteer hours and donations from individuals and sponsors to help fund its programs. PMSNC has been conducting annual medical missions since 1986. For more info, please visit www.pmsnc.org

About Share+Give

Share+Give Initiative is a non-profit founded in 2017 by Gia Galicia-Carrascoso to help organizations raise funds for breast cancer, children in foster care, and medical missions by producing fashion shows and the United Against Cancer Swimwear calendars. For more information on Share+Give, please visit www.shareandgive.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.