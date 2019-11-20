Bear Stearns Companies Announces Collaboration with Major Asian Food Producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bear Stearns has negotiated facilitating $165 million USD in asset-based financing with one of the world’s largest food producers in China for the purpose of research, development and launch of plant and clean meat initiatives. The financing is in it's final stages and is expected to be funded in the first quarter of 2020.The Bear Stearns Research has investigated closely the disruptive power of this potentially world impacting technology and was instrumental in bringing these findings to key corporations poised to be a part of this evolution of global food consumption.The Head Analyst Li Qiang states “We value our clients and are constantly seeking ways to understand the global market trends and emerging technologies that can change things on a macro scale and bring that information to the right people. Disruption in any market is an opportunity somewhere. In this instance we understand the influence a shift in public opinion and perspective can have and believe we are on the verge of seeing that happen in regard to the kinds of ways we eat food across the globe. The plant based and clean meat industry is in its early stages but we see great opportunity for those that can establish themselves in this market in its infancy and are elated that we have been able to be a part of this opportunity”Bear Stearns Research has analysts across the globe from many different backgrounds and areas of expertise. They provide original, fundamental insights and analysis for clients across many different equity and debt related issues. Covering areas such as economics, portfolio strategy, derivatives and equity and credit securities in more than 25 stock markets and 50 economies and regions around the world, their research help clients and advisers better understand the issues and trends that affect companies, industries and markets to identify opportunity and enable defensive posture when needed.Bear Stearns Companies provides global investment banking and management services, offering a wide range of products and services to an elite clientele. Bear Stearns works exclusively with corporations, governments, other financial institutions and a select group of ultra high net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Bear Stearns Companies functions primarily as a portfolio, asset management and consulting firm, drawing on decades of experience in capital markets allowing for ease in transactions across broad ranges of debt related financial instruments spanning across most major markets around the world.Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance and Bear Stearns Companies is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.



