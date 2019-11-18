Secretary Perry To Address Members of U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, November 19th, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will address members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sharing his outlook on the past, present and future of energy in the United States. This will be one of Secretary Perry’s final speeches in office.

Following his speech, Secretary Perry will participate in a fireside chat with Marty Durbin, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute (GEI).

At 3PM, Secretary Perry will address Department of Energy employees in a farewell speech at the Secretary’s Honors Awards program that will be livestreamed HERE.

Interested members of the media must RSVP by 6:00PM 11/18 to Kelly Love at Kelly.Love@hq.doe.gov.

WHO U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry WHAT Remarks and Fireside Chat WHERE U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Rust Briefing Center WHEN Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00PM Eastern Credentialed media wishing to cover must RSVP by 6:00pmEST on 11/18 and arrive no later than 12:15PM EST on 11/19.

###