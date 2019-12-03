Dr. Gary Michelson, renowned surgeon, inventor and philanthropist, will keynote the 2020 IP Awareness Summit

IPAS 2020 will look at the impact of IP awareness and increasing need for policy

SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA , USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding has announced that Gary K. Michelson, an orthopedic surgeon and one of medicine’s most successful inventors, will deliver a keynote at the third Intellectual Property Awareness Summit on March 5 in Berkeley, CA.Dr. Michelson, inventor of the world’s most widely used spinal surgery technologies, is the most prolific inventor in the history of medicine. He currently holds over 340 U.S. patents, and he has nearly 1,000 issued or pending patent applications throughout the world. He is the founder of the Michelson 20MM Foundation and one of its flagship initiatives, the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property . His full biography can be found here.IPAS 2020 is being held by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding in conjunction with UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and the Tusher Center for the Management of Intellectual Capital. The subject of Dr. Michelson’s talk will focus on today's IP climate, and what is required to communicate the message to students, consumers and educators.“Gary Michelson is the Thomas Edison of surgical innovation,” said Marshall Phelps former Vice President of IP Business and Strategy at Microsoft and IBM, and a member of the CIPU board. “Dr. Michelson is uniquely aware of the transformational power of IP rights, like patents, and equipped to convey the need to broadly understand them. His ideas, energy and commitment to IP education for every college student have provided valuable leadership.”Confirmed speakers and panelists thus far include senior executives from AT&T, Tivo, Intertrust Technologies, the USPTO, EUIPO, INTA, France Brevets, the Global Innovation Policy Center and IBM, as well as educators from Stanford and the Kellogg School of Management. Mark Cohen, China IP expert, also has agreed to speak, as has Don Clark, former technology editor for the Wall Street Journal and now with the New York Times. David J. Teece, Director of the Tusher Center for the Management of Intellectual Capital, a successful entrepreneur and one of the most cited economists, will deliver the opening remarks on IP and international trade and investment.To view the IPAS 2020 agenda and speakers, as well as partners and supporters, visit www.ipawarenessummit.com Registration for IPAS 2020 is by invitation. Space is limited. For persons and organizations wishing to receive an invitation, please write explore@understandingip.org.IPAS 2020 will draw participants and panelists from the U.S., Europe and Asia. This year’s focus is rising to IP awareness and policy in the face of domestic and global challenges. The event offers those interested in innovation and IP value an opportunity to share ideas and network. Discussions will include best ways to address the widespread confusion over acceptable behavior associated with IP rights, and the growing acceptance of IP infringement.About the Center for IP UnderstandingThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about creations of the mind and their impact on people and business. CIPU provides outreach within an educational framework that seeks to improve IP literacy, promote freedom of ideas and deter infringement. Established in 2016, The Center provides a context for how patents, copyright and trademarks facilitate ideas and encourage competition. CIPU holds events, publishes summary research reports and engages in strategic partnerships with organizations, educators and owners to promote IP awareness. www.understandingip.org



