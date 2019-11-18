Strong MDI Welcomes Director of Sales and Business Development for EMEA Markets

/EIN News/ -- JOLIETTE, Quebec, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leading global manufacturer of premium cinema screens (“Strong MDI”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Collard as Director of Sales and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”).

Mr. Collard will be responsible for supporting our current customer base and expanding Strong MDI’s reach to new customers in these markets. He is a longtime veteran in digital cinema, having spent 20 years in the industry, most recently as the Senior Sales Manager at Éclair, a division of Ymagis Group.

“Strong MDI is committed to growing our digital cinema and entertainment business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” commented Strong Cinema President Ray Boegner. “We’re excited to welcome Bernard to our Strong MDI team and look forward to bringing even greater quality, value and customer service to our cinema operators in these markets.”

Mr. Collard added, “I am thrilled to join Strong MDI and to be a part of their expanding international focus. Strong MDI is well known in the industry for the highest quality screens and service and it is an honor to be part of the team.”

About Strong/MDI Screen Systems Inc.

Strong/MDI Systems, Inc. (www.strongmdi.com) has a proud tradition of excellence in manufacturing world-class projection screens. Established in 1968 as Marcel Descrochers Inc., Strong/MDI has 50 years’ experience in adapting to the demands of a growing and rapidly changing industry. Centered firmly in excellence of both product and customer service, Strong/MDI continues to expand production, research and development and sales teams to better serve the needs of the ever-evolving screen industry.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets.



Contact: Francois Barrette

Phone: 450-755-3795

Email: francois.barrette@strongmdi.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.