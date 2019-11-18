Gotransverse Top Ranked in Billing Management by Leading Independent Research Firm

Gotransverse recognized as Best for Companies with Usage-based Billing and Rating Requirements with recognition from clients for Performance, Scalability, and API Quality

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the recent report, The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019, gave them the top score in the Billing Management criteria. Forrester’s evaluation found that “Gotransverse best fits firms with usage-based billing and rating requirements.”



In the SaaS Billing Solutions Wave report, Forrester analysts notes Gotransverse’s ecosystem expansion over the past year with new partnerships with Workday for accounting and financials and Snowflake for data warehousing. The report also references Gotransverse’s global expansion, with new regional data centers in Australia and Germany to service customers in Europe and Asia Pacific that need support.

In recognizing Gotransverse as best for usage-based billing and ratings, the report states:

“The company has long been tech-forward, and many of the strengths that reference customers laud are the unsexy but important platform elements like performance, scalability, and API quality.”

The SaaS Billing Solutions Wave Report gave Gotransverse highest score in the category of Billing Management and among the highest ratings in the Partner Ecosystem and Adjoining Product Strategy criteria.

“SaaS billing solutions platforms continue to evolve to meet changing customer needs and, as the latest Forrester Wave report shows, the market is becoming more fragmented and more specialized,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We believe that the Forrester Wave report focused on our competitive advantages, given that we excel at working with Enterprise customers who have sophisticated subscription service models and the need to track global recurring revenue on a massive scale.”

Gotransverse’s order-to-cash platform has proven to be especially valuable for recurring billing management for financial services, cloud applications and infrastructure, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and related markets that need scalable recurring billing. The cloud solution has pricing and rating native to the platform to make it easy to create new revenue streams from catalogs and subscriptions, including usage. It also includes native account management, invoicing, payments and, collections, as well as revenue recognition and accounts receivable subledger. To help customers refine their order-to-cash processes, Gotransverse also offers add-on products for mediation and tax.

Access a copy of the report https://billing.gotransverse.com/lp/forrester-wave.html .

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Founded in 2008, Gotransverse is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.