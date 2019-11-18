Acrow Bridge Names Paul Sullivan President - International Business

Newly-created position reflects firm’s continued growth in international markets

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced the promotion of Paul Sullivan to the newly-created position of President - International Business. Sullivan will be based in Acrow’s International Office in New York City and will report to Acrow President Mark Joosten.



“For more than 12 years, Paul has proved himself an exceptional part of our international team,” Acrow CEO Bill Killeen said. “Our recent combination with Mabey Bridge has provided the broader mass and team to be able to more effectively meet the needs of government agencies and contractors worldwide, and I am confident that under Paul’s leadership we will be well positioned for continued growth across international markets.”

”It is unmistakable that durable, high quality infrastructure remains an essential facilitator of sustainable economic development, enhanced health and education outcomes, and more broadly experienced prosperity,” said Sullivan. “It is with this in mind that I consider it an honor to work with the Acrow and Mabey teams in delivering to its public and private sector clients across the globe premium quality bridging solutions, comprehensive service and extensive skills transfer, in projects both large and small. Our mission to build bridges, connect people and leave positive legacies in local communities will continue to evolve in response to stakeholder needs.”

Sullivan has successfully led Acrow’s international business expansion, most recently as Senior Vice President – International. Before joining Acrow in 2007, he practiced as a corporate attorney in the United States and Latin America, and served as a judicial clerk for the appellate court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for Honorable Justice Hugh O’Flaherty of the Supreme Court of Ireland. He earned a J.D. from Duquesne University and an LL.M. from King’s College London, with a specialization in finance and foreign investment in emerging economies.

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan was recently appointed to the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States. In addition, he serves as the Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and on the Board of Directors of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the Board of Directors of Princeton in Africa (PiAF).

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.