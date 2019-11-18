Vishay Intertechnology AC and Pulse Film Capacitors Ensure Compliance With AEC-Q200 Rev. D, Withstand THB Testing

For Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, Automotive Grade Metallized Polypropylene Devices Feature High Operating Temperature to +125 °C

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Automotive Grade AC and pulse metallized polypropylene film capacitors for hybrid and electric vehicles. With a maximum operating temperature of +125 °C (observing voltage derating), Vishay BCcomponents MKP385e series devices ensure compliance with IEC 60384-17 and AEC-Q200 Revision D while withstanding temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 60 °C, 93 % RH for 56 days at rated voltage.



The radial potted capacitors released today are designed to ensure high and stable pulse strength and ripple current capabilities over a long service life under harsh environmental conditions. Offered in compact packages to increase density, the robust devices are ideal for onboard and inductive charging, battery management, and keyless systems; snubbering; resonant converters; and power supplies.

The MKP385e series is available in eight rated voltages from 400 VDC to 2500 VDC. Capacitors with voltage ratings of 630 VDC and below feature a mono construction, while devices with voltages above 630 VDC offer a series film construction. The capacitors offer rated capacitance from 0.001 µF to 15 µF, low ESR down to 4 mΩ, and high ripple current capabilities up to 19.3 A. RoHS-compliant, the devices can be customized by Vishay on request.

Samples and production quantities of the MKP385e series are available now, with a lead time of 10 to 13 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28255 (MKP385e)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157711686594598

