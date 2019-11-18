AYR, AXE, IBKC and WMGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aircastle’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. Shareholders of Aircastle will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Aircastle owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aircastle-limited .

Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anixter’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Shareholders of Anixter will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of Anixter owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-anixter-international-inc .

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IBKC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IBERIABANK’s agreement to be acquired by First Horizon National Corporation. Shareholders of IBERIABANK will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each share of IBERIABANK owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-iberiabank-corporation .

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ GS: WMGI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wright Medical’s agreement to be acquired by Stryker Corporation. Shareholders of Wright Medical will receive $30.75 in cash for each share of Wright Medical owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wright-medical-group-nv .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

