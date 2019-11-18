Hemostasis Analyzers Market To Reach USD 6,304.1 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Hemostasis Analyzers Market Size – USD 2,829.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.4%, Hemostasis Analyzers Industry Trends – Development of high-sensitivity POC coagulation testing devices

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and blood-related disorders, growing geriatric population, and increasing laboratory automation are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Hemostasis Analyzers during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemostasis Analyzers market was valued at USD 2,829.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,304.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4 percent.

The growing incidence and large economic burden of blood-related diseases and the rise in healthcare spending have resulted in the increased use of coagulation analyzers.

The increasing frequency of blood clotting disorders, coupled with increasing incidences of excessive blood loss in individuals during medical procedures are key factors boosting the growth of the global hemostasis analyzers market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding hemostasis among individuals in emerging economies, and technological advancements in hemostasis analyzers are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry.

Constant innovation in diagnostic technology and high R&D spending by major economies globally has led to the development of advanced instruments such as high throughput hemostasis analyzers. Moreover, high research and development spending, coupled with the growing awareness towards the advanced technologies are driving the growth of hemostasis analyzers market. Apart from this, the government of various developed and developing countries are investing heavily for developing the healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, the developing countries under research are witnessing a paradigm shift and are focusing on acquiring and setting up advanced diagnostic equipment into their community healthcare facilities. All these factors drive the growth of global hemostasis analyzers market. However, the high cost of analyzers and slow adoption rate in developing economies along with stringent regulatory policies for validation of medical devices creates an obstacle for the entry of small players, are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

One of the new areas where hemostasis analyzers are being used are in the military. Hemorrhage remains the leading cause of death in combat and the primary cause of preventable death after civilian trauma. Over the last 10 years, major improvements in hemostatic agents have resulted in new dressings that are replacing gauze as the standard of care for compressible hemorrhage. This has inspired a plethora of hemostatic products, some of which have been used in the combat and civilian sector. These developments are expected to positively affect the Hemostasis Analyzers market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing geriatric population and increased healthcare spending are some of the factors that support the growth of hemostasis analyzers market

North America regional segment accounts for the largest share of 34.3% of the global Hemostasis Analyzers market and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast years. The factors that drive the growth of this segment are developed healthcare infrastructure, growing research and development activities, and increasing prevalence of hemostasis disorders in the region

Mechanical hemostasis analyzers market is expected to witness significant growth market share due to its low cost and high accuracy

Development of fully automated hemostasis analyzers provides a number of opportunities for emerging players. For instance, Symantec in 2014 launched Automated Blood Coagulation Hemostasis Analyzers CS-2500 that employs the multi-wavelength transmitted light detection system

Key participants include Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Instrumentation Laboratory Werfen Group, Sysmex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, and Diagnostica Stago, among others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemostasis Analyzers market on the basis of product, test, technology, end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Analyzer for Point-of-care testing

Clinical laboratory analyzer Consumables Reagents Standards, Controls, and Calibration Systems Automated Systems Semi-Automated Systems Manual



Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Prothrombin Time

Fibrinogen

Activated partial Thromboplastin Time

Activated Clotting Time

D Dimer

Platelet Function

Anti-factor Xa

Heparin & Protamine response Test for ACT

Other Coagulation Tests

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Mechanical

Optical

Electrochemical

Other Technologies

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other end users

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

