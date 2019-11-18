Xactly's Global Leadership in Sales Performance Management Extends to Latin America

Industry Experts Andres Bolanos, Armando Serrano and Luis Quintino join Xactly to drive expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced an expansion of its global cloud footprint to capitalize on rising demand for holistic planning and its SPM platform in Latin America. Industry experts, Andres Bolanos , Solutions Consultant Director, Armando Serrano , Vice President of Latin America, and Luis Quintino , Director of Partner Sales, have all joined Xactly, leaving their positions with a leading competitor to drive this expansion. Xactly plans to open offices in Latin America, with a hub in Mexico City and new offices in São Paulo, Bogotá, Santiago, and Lima.



“Companies using manual processes are limiting their opportunity for business growth and increased revenue,” said Armando Serrano, Vice President of Latin America at Xactly. “I’m confident that Xactly is the only vendor that has the vision, focus and innovative technology to best serve the customers in this market. Our team is excited about the possibilities of growing the LATAM region and helping enterprises realize the benefits of using a sales performance management platform.”

The SPM software market in Latin America is growing rapidly: Gartner estimates the industry will reach a global market value upwards of $9 billion by 2023 . Xactly’s holistic sales performance management platform will provide companies in the region comprehensive insights into compensation spending organization-wide and help them to better align sales and finance teams. Customers will be able to reduce business errors, increase forecasting accuracy, and strengthen employee trust through more timely, transparent and accurate payouts.

“We’ve seen growing interest across Latin America as companies realize the need to be data-driven in order to plan more effectively, improve individual performance, and drive higher results,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “This team has proven relationships in Latin America and will add a fresh perspective to our strategy. Their unparalleled experience and our established SPM leadership will serve as a springboard for growth in 2020.”

This announcement comes on the heels of significant international growth for the company, including a deeper presence in France and Germany and a 50% increase in total headcount across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India and Romania.

