Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 783 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Size – USD 498 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, ITP Therapeutics Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- New york, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Therapeutics market was valued at USD 498 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 783 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8 %. The study covers therapeutic agents for ‘Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura’ - Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is a hematologic disorder, caused due to abnormal decrease in the platelet count. It is clinically diagnosed as acquired bleeding disorder in which platelets (blood cells), who play a vital role in primary and secondary haemostasis are destroyed by immune system.

Rising prevalence of target diseases, unmet needs of Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura patients pushing the drug development, significant focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of novel mechanisms based Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura drugs, upcoming patent expiry, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated side effects, and lack of awareness of disease, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019 - 2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. High disease prevalence across the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Product type segment, Corticosteroids is the dominating Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics which holds 35.5 % of the global market. European regional market is the prominent revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions

Anti-D immunoglobulin product type segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during the forecast period 2019 - 2026 with a CAGR of 6.6 %. However, associated side effects and high costs are major restraints for the market growth of this market segment

Retail pharmacies distribution channels type segment was growing at an appreciable CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 19.2 % of the global Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth owing it to growing awareness about the disease and untapped market potential

Europe regional segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2019 – 2026. The regional segment was valued at second highest in the year 2018, and is expected to reach upwards of USD 200 million by the year 2026

Associated side effects related to Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics and lack of awareness about pruritus is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Hoffman-L Roche, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai, Amgen, Grifols Biologicals Inc., Baxter, CSL Behring, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roxane, and others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market on the basis of Product type, Distribution channels type, treatment type, and region:

Product Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Corticosteroids

Intravenous immunoglobulins

Anti-D immunoglobulin

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA)

Others

Distribution channels Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drug store

Retail pharmacies

Others

Treatment Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oral corticosteroids Prednisone Rituximab Azathioprine Eltrombopag

Spleenectomy Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) Anti-D immunoglobulin Thrombopoietin receptor agonists



Regional Outlook of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

