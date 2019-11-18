Cie Co-Founder and CEO Anderee Berengian Named to Orange County Business Journal’s OC 500 Directory of Influence

Tech entrepreneur named to OC 500 list for building top venture studio in Orange County

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie today announced that Orange County Business Journal has named Co-Founder and CEO Anderee Berengian to the OC 500, a ranking of business leaders in Orange County, California, for the second consecutive year.



Now in its fourth year, the OC 500 honors 500 influential business leaders who continue to have a lasting impact on Orange County. Berengian has been recognized for establishing Cie’s innovative venture studio business as a key partner for both startups as well as larger enterprises. Not only does Cie accelerate category disruptive ideas into sustainable, profitable companies, the company also executes high-impact, go-to-market solutions for its startups and partners and provides digital transformation solutions for large corporations.

Under Berengian’s leadership, Cie achieved significant accomplishments in the past year:

Cie announced a strategic partnership with Wavemaker , an early-stage cross-border venture capital firm, to incubate new ideas and grow category-leading ventures.

Cie worked with Titan School Solutions ’ executive team to identify growth opportunities and provided key operational leadership resources, as well as new sources of capital (helping Titan raise $5.2 million for its series A) to execute on its growth plan. As a result, Titan’s business is expected to grow 3x by the end of this year.

Berengian is also actively involved in giving back to the community, leveraging his expertise in accelerating company growth to help several local organizations. He currently serves as a board member at Discovery Cube and Human Options , and is a mentor at TechStars and Founder’s Institute . Berengian also served as an Executive Committee member of the local Homeland Security Advisory Council .

"I'm honored to again be listed among such impressive leaders within the Orange County business community," said Berengian. “At Cie, we strive to innovate and transform every startup and enterprise we touch. We are positioned to have an even greater impact in 2020 and beyond.”

Read OCBJ’s OC 500 Special Issue to learn more about the OC 500 List.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab for visionary corporate partners and an accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into new technology ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.

About Orange County Business Journal

The Orange County Business Journal is the weekly read that connects the Orange County business community. This is where the community doers in the most vibrant slice of the Southern California economy keep tabs on each other. With one of the highest circulations of all the Business Journals in the country, it continues to grow as a highly impactful and influential publication. More information on the Orange County Business Journal can be found at www.ocbj.com , or by calling 949-833-8373.



