Tom Fetner: Everything We Know So Far About The Young Hollywood Rising Star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Actor, Tom Fetner, has made a lot of big headlines in the past few months. At just 20 years old, he is already accomplishing more than any actor does in their whole career. Having already filmed a huge blockbuster movie for Netflix, and signing on for two more blockbuster hits, here is everything we know about the Rising Star.

Tom Fetner was born in South Orange, New Jersey, a town that is filled with amazing actors. He attended Columbia High School, a school that has alumni such as, Zach Braff and Lauren Hill. While he was in High School, Tom did numerous theatre productions such as, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Spring Awakening.

After High School, he attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), where he studied Musical Theatre. He graduated in 2019 and immediately started working. He booked a featured part on this upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will be his first time on screen.

Shortly after that, it was announced that he will be joining the star studded cast of Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix. Tom will be playing Young Uncle Jimmy, son of Glenn Close’s character. This movie is set to release in select theaters on New Years Day for a limited time only. It will be on Netflix on February 1st.

Just that alone would be a great start for any actors career, but there’s more. Tom is also signed on to lead Ron Howard’s Spy Vs. Spy as the Spy in White. This film, 8 years in the making is finally starting to get on its feet. This movie will begin production in November 2020. And as if that wasn’t enough, he has also made headlines for the Spring Awakening film, which he is playing Moritz Steifel alongside Ansel Elgort, set to hit theaters Christmas 2023.

He also has a part on the new Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene on CW. He will be playing Alf, who is the description is a gay fashion model who falls in love with Katy Keene’s Boyfriend. This will premiere on CW on February 6th at 8.

Tom Fetner currently resides in New York City. It is known that he is in a serious relationship with girlfriend Olivia Roth, as seen on his Instagram.

Making a huge splash in the industry at such a young age, is so exciting to watch. I cannot wait to see what this future Academy Award winning Actor has in store.



