iMotion Security is the first North American integrator to host Assa Abloy's mobile showroom! A real honour!

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You may be familiar with brands such as Traka, Medeco, HID, Aperio, Adams Rite, Sargent or Yale. The one thing they have in common? They are all brands that are part of the Assa Abloy family. Their security solutions provide many companies around the world with an optimal level of control and security for their business and most importantly, their personnel. Hence why we are proud that this multinational company is a strategic partner of iMotion Security.



Equipped with the latest locking technologies, Assa Abloy's mobile showroom stopped for a special event at iMotion Security! Measuring close to 40 feet long, the mobile showroom is equipped with security specialists and world-class key management of technologies. Seeing this mobile showroom is a rare opportunity that is not to be missed.

The unique event is part of the new Lunch and Learn program hosted by iMotion Security.

Known as the leaders in the security industry, iMotion Security aims to educate and introduce the latest trends in security technologies to the market.

Want to be apart of this unique opportunity in the security industry whilst learning and meeting inspiring people? There is only one thing left to do:

Register as soon as possible for the next session as places are limited!

Note:

- The event will take place at our offices in Montreal

- 2 sessions will be offered; 9am-11am & 12am-2pm

- Admission is FREE

- Red carpet and cocktail reception

- Free parking on site

- Register: Receive VIP invitations !

About iMotion Security

A leader in security technologies, iMotion has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. iMotion Security offers a complete range of security products and services including a wide range of cameras, video management solutions, biometric and access control systems, and much more. Thanks to its experience and partners, this company has forged deep links with its many customers. For more information, visit imotion.ca and follow iMotion on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter platforms.

For more information, please contact:

Imen Ouzbidour, Marketing Coordinator, iMotion Security, 514-337-0008 ext. 325



