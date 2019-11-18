The San Diego Union-Tribune Names MadCap Software a Winner of the San Diego Metro Area 2019 Top Workplaces Award

Award marks the third consecutive year that MadCap Software has been named a leading workplace by the company’s employees

/EIN News/ -- La Jolla, CA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A winner of the award in 2017 and 2018, this marks the third year in a row that MadCap Software has been named a leading workplace by the company’s employees.

The Top Workplaces 2019 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

More than 20,000 organizations worldwide rely on MadCap Software’s desktop and cloud-based solutions to create, review and deliver modern self-support websites, training content, technical documentation, and knowledge management centers. Combining the power of desktop authoring with the convenience of the cloud, the MadCap Authoring and Management System (AMS) provides a complete solution to support the entire content development lifecycle. Additionally, MadCap Software offers a variety of services to enhance the customer journey, such as free product training, best-in-class technical support, and translation and localization services.

“Since founding MadCap Software 14 years ago here in San Diego, we have put a priority on attracting and empowering a team of dedicated professionals, who have been central to not only our innovation in redefining how content developers produce content but also our success in expanding our global footprint,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “We are honored to be named one of the Top Workplaces in San Diego for the third consecutive year. It’s a strong testament to our mission of building a passionate and talented workforce, which has enabled us to achieve an intensely loyal customer base and rapid adoption of our solutions worldwide.”

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software, Inc. is a trusted resource for the thousands of companies around the globe that rely on its solutions for single-source multi-channel authoring and publishing, multimedia, and translation management. Whether delivering technical, policy, medical, marketing, business, or human resources content, MadCap’s products are used to create corporate intranets, Help systems, policy and procedure manuals, video tutorials, knowledge bases, eBooks, user guides, and more to any format, including high-end print, online, desktop or mobile. MadCap services include product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com .

MadCap Software, the MadCap Software logo, MadCap Authoring and Management System, MadCap Central, and MadCap Flare, are trademarks or registered trademarks of MadCap Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other marks are the properties of their respective owners.

Rebecca Hurst Kinetic.PR for MadCap Software rebecca@kineticprllc.com 650-679-9282



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.