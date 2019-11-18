Inspired Executives Continue 82-Year Legacy of Gathering Donations for the Greater Newark Holiday Fund

The photo shows GNHF officers and some of the board members (left to right): Anthony Azevedo, president; Jennifer Mazawey, Barbara Kauffman, Kevin Cummings, honorary chair; Alison Orr; Marie Mathews, secretary; and John Nietzel, past president. Barbara Johnson-Thompson,EdD, (right) is the executive director of Newark Day Center, which started in 1803. The nonprofit provides early childhood education, training, and parent aid and is part of the Fresh Air Fund. John Westervelt, is the CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of, which strives to assist individuals in need, strengthen families. The organization, founded in 1903, receives donations from GNHF.

2019 Campaign seeks to raise $400K, which will be shared among 10 not-for-profit organizations that serve many communities in Northern New Jersey

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

We are known for assisting behind the scenes, while the nonprofits are connecting with and touching the underserved by helping them reach their potential.” — Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings

SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, US, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cummings has been selected as the Honorary Chair of the 2019 Greater Newark Holiday Fund (GNHF). Mr. Cummings took the reins from GNHF’s 2018 Honorary Chairman Angelo J. Genova, Chairman and Managing Partner of Genova Burns LLC, at the recent launch event for this fundraising campaign held at Investor Bank’s corporate headquarters.This holiday season, the venerable 82-year-old organization, which raises funds for not-for-profit agencies to assist the Greater Newark Community, is seeking $400,000 in contributions. Donations are gathered from individuals, families, companies and corporations from across New Jersey.The GNHF is joining with Investors Bank and the New Jersey Devils to present a fundraising event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Prudential Center. During the game against the Boston Bruins, the Devils will conduct a 50/50 raffle from which half the proceeds will go to the GNHF. Investors Bank is The Official Bank of Prudential Center and the New Jersey Devils.In announcing GNHF’s chair, Anthony Azevedo, CPA, who is serving as the president of the 2019 GNHF, said, “Kevin is seen as one of the most generous hearts in community banking. Kevin has consistently donated his time, talent and resources to support and serve the Garden State’s not-for-profit organizations. The thousands of generous acts by the Investors Foundation and bank’s volunteer teams have earned the company its reputation as the symbol of a good corporate citizen.”A member of the GNHF’s board of directors for years, Mr. Azevedo is also a co-founder and a partner at Pereira & Azevedo, LLC and Liberty Payroll & HR.Mr. Cummings, Mr. Azevedo and GNHF’s Board of Trustees are focused on leading a successful fundraising drive and broadening the number of corporate donors. Donations will be accepted by GNHF from now through late January 2020.In accepting the responsibilities as the GNHF’s Honorary Chair, Mr. Cummings said, “Our bank and the Foundation have developed a wide range of alliances with not-for-profit agencies. We are known for assisting behind the scenes, while the nonprofits are connecting with and touching the underserved by helping them reach their potential. They are doing the real work.”Organizations that receive donations from GNHF serve a diverse group of communities in Newark and across Northern New Jersey. These organizations, listed below, have been assisting the underserved for decades and some for a century or more:Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark (since 1903)Children’s Aid & Family Services (1800s)FAMILYConnections (1879)Family Service Bureau of Newark (1881)Family Service League (1881)Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey (1861)Newark Day Center (1803)Nutley Family Service Bureau (1913)The Urban League of Essex County (1918)Youth Consultation Service (YCS) (1918)The launch event was attended by the fund’s Board including new members Barbara E. Kaufmann, executive vice president and COO of the Newark Regional Business Partnership, and Caren Freyer, regional public affairs manager for PSEG.GHNF has formed a long-term alliance with New Jersey Advanced Media, which publishes “The Star Ledger” plus a range of print, online and digital media properties. NJ Advance Media helps promote the fundraising campaign by regularly publishing narratives about families and individuals who received grants from nonprofits. These accounts show how grants and assistance provided make a significant difference in each recipient’s life.For more information about donating to the 2019 GNHF, visit the organization’s website ( https://holidayfund.org/ ) and click on the donate button. Links to GNHF’s website are available at NJ.com and the digital edition of “The Star Ledger.”About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.For more details about Investors Bank, visit the website address: https://www.investorsbank.com Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.About the Greater Newark Holiday FundGHNF was initiated in 1937 by a group of Newark business executives as a way to ensure that even the most impoverished children in the community would have a gift to open during the holidays. Today, the fund is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. The nonprofit organization has expanded its reach beyond Newark and is making the holidays brighter for individuals and families throughoutNorthern New Jersey. GNHF continues to succeed and is thankful for the generous contributions made by its many donors.



