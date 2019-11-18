Local Chiropractors Give Back to Community; JDRF One Walk, Gobbler’s Run

/EIN News/ -- WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiropractic Partners, an affiliated group of local North Carolina chiropractors, has recently taken to giving back to their community. This group of seventeen chiropractors , spread across eleven locations in North Carolina, is sponsoring events like the JDRF One Walk for type 1 diabetes and Gobbler’s Run as a way of supporting the communities that have given them so much over the years.



Drs. Chris Sullivan, John Lancaster, Betsy-Luca, Nicholas Ferez, Greg Baldy, Alan Houfek, Michal Krasnov, Alex Allard, Brian Ransone, Mattew Schmid, Michael Woodbury, Arthuro Presas, John Smith, Sean Smith, Brook Wallace, Russ Redd, and Graham Clements have donated both time and money to show their appreciation for the residents of North Carolina.

This last October, Chiropractic Partners sponsored the JDRF One Walk in Raleigh. The fundraiser has collected over $717,000 to date as of November 14, 2019, all to fund research into a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Their devotion to the community doesn’t end there, however. Chiropractic Partners plans to continue giving back by also sponsoring the upcoming Jim Allen Group’s 14th annual Gobbler’s Run, a local fundraiser to benefit the Wake Forest Boys & Girls Club, a dedicated youth facility open daily to as many as 1,100 children. The run will be held Thanksgiving Day morning, November 28th.

“We just want to give something back,” Dr. Greg Baldy says. “[The community] has always been great to us. And how I grew up you help your neighbors, before they have to ask.”



Chiropractic Partners doesn’t just limit themselves to sponsoring worthy causes. Dr. Michael Krasnov will be holding a three hour seminar: Cup, Scrape, & Tape on December 7th and 8th in Durham. Attendees will be eligible for a set of cupping equipment and 12 hours of continuing education credit.

It is clear that Chiropractic Partners intends to continue supporting their community not only as medical professionals, but also as good neighbors. With locations in Cary, Garner, Clayton, Raleigh, Durham, Fuquay Varina, and Wake Forest the doctors of Chiropractic Partners are a part of their community, and appear to take that responsibility seriously.

To learn more about Chiropractic Partners, visit https://chiropartners.com/ or sarah@chiropracticpartnersinc.com







