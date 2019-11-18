The World Depression Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities & Forecasts 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depression Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global depression drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2024.



The growing prevalence of major depressive disorders across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Depression in adolescents and adults is increasing due to several factors including social isolation, improper dietary habits and work-life imbalance. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe that suffers from isolation from family and friends, along with other health-related issues, are also augmenting the growth of the market.



However, there is rising awareness about depression as a psychological issue and methodologies to cure it, which has enhanced the adoption of these drugs among patients of all age groups. Additionally, the emergence of novel techniques for the development of antidepressants with minimal side-effects and prolonged results, along with the acceptance of new medications, is also favoring the market growth. For instance, psychedelics such as ketamine are widely considered to ease the symptoms of depression and provide relief.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global depression drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global depression drugs industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disorder type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global depression drugs industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global depression drugs industry?

What is the structure of the global depression drugs industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global depression drugs industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Depression Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.4 Market Breakup by Disorder Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Drug Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Atypical Antipsychotics

6.2 Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

6.3 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

6.4 Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

6.5 Tricyclic Antidepressants

6.6 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Disorder Type

7.1 Major Depressive Disorder

7.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

7.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder

7.4 Panic Disorder

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Drug Type

8.1 Generic Drugs

8.2 Branded Drugs



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

15.3.2 Pfizer

15.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company

15.3.4 AstraZeneca

15.3.5 Novartis

15.3.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline

15.3.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

15.3.9 Allergan

15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.11 Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd.

15.3.12 Sebela Pharmaceuticals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y779p2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.