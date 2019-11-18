foodora delivers more than food, launches brand-new “shops” feature

Food delivery app takes on new verticals to offer more convenience and variety to its customers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, foodora is launching its new “shops” feature on the app and website. Customers can now toggle between “restaurants” and “shops” to order anything from their favourite fried chicken sandwich, ramen and pizza; to pet food, flowers, local craft beer, VQA wine and artisanal coffee beans.



Toronto foodora customers will find more than 60 new vendors in the new “shops” section, on top of the 1,500+ restaurants already available, with plans to roll this feature out to select foodora markets in 2020. There are also plans in motion for several major Canadian retailers to launch on the platform over the next few months.

“We know that Canadians are early e-Commerce adopters – they expect their preferred retailers to be accessible from anywhere at any time, and foodora is the on-demand piece of this puzzle,” said David Albert, managing director, foodora Canada. “foodora’s already much more than a restaurant delivery platform – instead of turning to one of the bigger, costly services that often require subscriptions, customers can now find awesome, local products on foodora and get them delivered within 60 minutes.”

In addition to 7-Eleven, which launched on foodora in 2018, and the LCBO, which launched in September, brand-new retailers available under the “shops” tab include:

Wine Rack (8 locations across downtown Toronto)

(8 locations across downtown Toronto) Fresh and Wild Food Market (69 Spadina Ave.)

The Dog Bowl (984 Dundas St. W.)

Popeye’s Supplements Canada (6 locations across Toronto)

Pace Pharmacy and Compounding (14 Isabella St.)

Strange Love Coffee (101 Spadina Ave.)

Reid’s Distillery (32 Logan Ave.)

An assortment of 12 local breweries, including Amsterdam Brewhouse, Henderson Brewing Co. and Bellwoods Brewery to the west; and Rorschach Brewing Co. and Eastbound Brewing to the east

And many more.

“We’re excited to partner with foodora and let consumers know we’re here for them this holiday season – whether it’s in stores or at their door,” said Michael Tutt, vice president, Wine Rack. “This partnership will allow quicker and more convenient access to their favourite VQA wines, Wine Rack exclusive wines and ciders.”

“Our on-the-go customers are strapped for time to spend in the aisles of our stores looking for last-minute dinner ingredients, beautifully prepared meals or fresh-made rotisserie chicken by our team of on-site chefs, so making our offerings more readily available is a thrilling prospect and priority for us,” said Peter Papadopoulos, owner, Fresh & Wild Food Market. “We’re excited to join Toronto’s premier on-demand food delivery service, foodora, and look forward to bringing our delicious and wide variety of products direct to a new customer base.”

“When we heard foodora was an option for delivering our beer, we immediately got on board,” said Joey Seaman, head of business development, Bellwoods Brewery. “This is definitely the most convenient way of getting our beer into the fridges of our local Toronto customers that can’t easily make it to our Bellwoods Brewery bottle shops.”

“We are so excited to be the first distillery offered through foodora,” said Martin Reid, CEO, Reid’s Distillery. “As a family business, we’ve seen the impact of the person-to-person connection and delivering craft gin directly to our customers is taking that one step further. We can’t wait to share Reid’s Gin with more people across Toronto.”

All foodora riders that are delivering from alcohol vendors in Toronto are Smart Serve-certified to responsibly deliver alcohol to customers ages 19 and over. If the recipient fails to produce valid ID, appears to be intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled, and a $20 restocking fee will be applied.

