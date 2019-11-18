Northeast Business Group on Health Releases Employer Guide to Providing High-Value Cancer Care

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Business Group on Health (NEBGH) today released “Delivering Value in Cancer Care: The Employer Perspective,” a comprehensive guide to help HR and benefits leaders assess and develop cancer-friendly care and benefit programs that offer high value to employees and families.



American Cancer Society estimates the total cost of cancer in health care expenses and lost productivity is more than $180 billion a year. Cancer is also relatively common, with an estimated 1.76 million new cancer cases predicted to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Some new treatments have price tags that exceed $1 million, and with more effective treatments a reality, cancer survivorship creates additional care needs and costs.

“Cancer is a complex and expensive disease that impacts all aspects of a patient’s life, not just their health,” said Candice Sherman, CEO of NEBGH. “For a growing number of employers, ensuring that employees and families receive high quality cancer care and maximizing the value of spending on care are top priorities. Unfortunately, while these priorities are clear, the roadmap to achieving them is not. That’s one reason why we developed this employer guide.”

The Guide, Delivering Value in Cancer Care: The Employer Perspective, is the culmination of a nine-month initiative that included interviews with national employers, health plans and care providers; a survey of 75 employers across the U.S.; and a roundtable discussion with employers, stakeholders and experts on cancer in the workplace issues.

The 36-page Guide outlines nine essential guidelines for employers to provide high-value cancer care to their employees. These include giving patients access to benefits and services such as screenings for early detection, second/expert opinions, care navigation, high-quality networks and Centers of Excellence, behavioral healthcare, and palliative/supportive care. The Guide also provides comprehensive information on the importance of HR and benefit leaders engaging with stakeholders, including vendors and health plans, as partners to help ensure patients are aware of the benefits and services available to them. In addition, the Guide features case studies and examples from employers that have implemented what they consider to be high-value initiatives to support employees and family members dealing with cancer.

“When employees or their family members are diagnosed with cancer, benefits leaders want to provide access to the best possible care and support. They also need to have confidence in the value of the benefits and programs their organizations offer to those dealing with a cancer diagnosis. We are confident this new guide will enhance employers’ ability to assess and develop cancer care benefits and programs that provide a high return on investment,” said Sherman.

NEBGH is an employer-led, multi-stakeholder coalition that empowers members to drive excellence in health and achieve the highest value in healthcare delivery and the consumer experience. NEBGH employer/purchaser members cover 6 million lives in the U.S. and 10 million globally.

