FlexIt, Easy-Access Gym App, Announces Partnership with Chuze Fitness

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the fitness app that enables users to seamlessly access fitness facilities by the minute, today announces the addition of Chuze Fitness to its growing list of partners. FlexIt users will now be able to work out at Chuze Fitness locations using the FlexIt app, starting in Colorado and expanding into additional markets in the future.



“We’re excited to introduce the Chuze brand to our line-up of club partners,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “Partnering with Chuze in Colorado presents an excellent opportunity for the residents. The state is known to prioritize health and wellness, given its abundance of outdoor activities. With Colorado’s varying seasonal weather, hiking isn’t always feasible so FlexIt provides another great option for exercise with excellent facilities and fantastic amenities.”

FlexIt’s unique technology enables consumers to try new facilities in a seamless and non-intimidating manner. For clubs, FlexIt serves as a marketing extension of its partners, generating exposure and visibility, incremental revenue, leads and new members.

“We’re confident that integrating FlexIt into our clubs will further open the opportunity for the Denver community to experience Chuze Fitness and help us engage with potential members in a new, modern and seamless fashion,” said Billy Grenham, CMO at Chuze Fitness. “We’re a fitness club designed for all, and this new partnership with FlexIt, allows us to adapt with our model in mind. Regardless of fitness level, financial position or self-care routines, this new partnership makes Chuze Fitness an option for everyone.”

“Our goal is to connect new customers and amazing clubs in the most seamless way possible,” said Justin Turetsky, founding team member heading up operations at FlexIt. “Chuze is affordable and growing fast. Now with FlexIt, users can see what they have to offer with a few clicks on their phones.”

Chuze Fitness has seven locations throughout Colorado, with 24 additional locations throughout California, New Mexico and Arizona. All locations feature a variety of premium amenities, such as group classes, HydroMassage lounges, team training, saunas, Kids Clubs and more.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 1,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About Chuze Fitness:

Chuze, a family-owned fitness club, has been committed to making the practice of good self-care accessible to all for over ten years. This commitment, as well as its “less attitude, more fitness” mentality, is one of the many reasons Chuze has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years in both memberships and locations. Chuze now has over 30 locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, and is continuing to expand their self-care initiative across the U.S. With memberships starting as low as $9.99/month and club amenities including a cardio cinema, hydromassages, child care, unlimited classes, pools, and a rewards program, Chuze has something for everyone while being affordable to all. For more information, check out Chuze Fitness at www.chuzefitness.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fac881-2a10-4f21-869a-04246e48068c.

Chuze Fitness Chuze Fitness in the FlexIt App



