U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Worth USD 7.06 Billion by 2026; Increasing Launch of Effective Drugs Will Create Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing launch of effective drugs is a key factor driving the U.S. secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026.” The secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market was valued at USD 4.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0%.

As per the report the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market on the basis of drug class is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin d analogues, and phosphate binders. The calcimimetics segment is expected to hold maximum share during the forecast period owing to the numerous generic substitutes of Cinacalcet in the U.S. along with the rising demand for potent and specific therapy for the treatment of SHPT. For instance, according to a national survey conducted by American Journal of Kidney Diseases the use of Cinacalcet has increased from 23% to 31% between 2014 and 2017

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the U.S SHPT market by inculcating valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Numerous approaches and methods are implemented to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, it offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping readers to get an inclusive overview of the market.





Emerging Guidelines By Government Authorities Will Boost Growth

The increasing government initiatives for improvising secondary hyperparathyroidism management will create growth opportunities for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. The aim of SHPT treatment is to manage the biochemical markers of bone and mineral metabolism, which are directly linked to cardiovascular events and bone fractures by extensive epidemiologic evidence. International & national organizations in the U.S. and working groups such as the National Kidney Foundation have published various clinical guidance documents to encourage best practices in managing SHPT.





Furthermore, increasing awareness about SHPT in physicians, as well as clinical specialists, have improved the treatment regimen for its management. The improvement in earlier identification and assessment of SHPT for mineral metabolism in CKD & ESRD will have a positive impact on secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market growth. The reduction in associated complications for the management of SHPT is expected to accelerate growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Disease Will Stimulate Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease among geriatric population as well as general population will enable the growth of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% of U.S adults, which, is, 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Additionally, CKD is found more common in people aged 65 years or older than in people aged 45-64 years. The rising cases of renal disease and increasing patient pool will have a significant impact on the market.

The increasing cost burden for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism will further encourage growth of the market. In addition, the launch of generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets will bode well for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. For instance, Cipla Inc. and its subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. announced the launch of a generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in USA. Moreover, Amgen Inc. announced the USFDA approval of Parsabiv for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The approval for Parsabiv will also aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism, 2018 Distribution of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Patients by Treatment Type – Surgery, Drugs and Others, 2018 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Pipeline Analysis Reimbursement Scenario Cost Burden of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Drug Class Calcimimetics Vitamin D Analogues Phosphate Binders Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region West Midwest South Northeast



TOC Continued...!





