Hanzo Builds on Growth with Appointment of Legal Technology Veteran Brad Harris as Vice President of Product

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer in contextual collection of dynamic web data for e-discovery and compliance, today announced the appointment of Brad Harris as Vice President of Product. In this role, Harris is responsible for expanding the company’s product vision and for developing innovative solutions that address growing data management challenges for corporate legal and compliance departments. These include the preservation, retention, governance, and risk management of modern enterprise collaboration data including Slack.

“Hanzo's mission is to eliminate billions of dollars in litigation costs by giving control of enterprise data back to corporate legal and compliance teams,” said Keith Laska, CEO of Hanzo. “Brad’s extensive experience in legal technology, broad understanding of market needs, and focus on creating value for enterprise clients make him the ideal person to help drive the next phase of Hanzo’s growth.”

Harris has over 30 years of experience in high technology and IT, including the last fifteen years in the field of ediscovery. At Zapproved, Harris was responsible for driving the company’s growth in the corporate legal segment, advising clients on best practices for data preservation and ediscovery, and managing the company’s product development strategy.

Harris has been at the forefront of furthering best practices in the industry and elevating the skills of corporate legal teams, serving as chair for such events as the PREX Conference and Cascadia Sessions. Harris is a frequent author and speaker on ediscovery, an active member of several The Sedona Conference working groups, and teaches as an Adjunct Professor at Lewis & Clark Law School.



“I am tremendously excited to work with Hanzo’s pioneering team of technologists. The innovative legal hold solution Hanzo’s technology team developed for Slack is truly solving an acute problem, and it’s only just the start for enterprises looking for innovative and best-practice approaches for gaining control over their enterprise collaboration data and associated litigation costs,” said Harris.

Brad is based in Hanzo’s Portland, OR office — where the company is investing in growth and establishing a center of excellence to support the ediscovery and compliance markets.

