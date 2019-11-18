Zafin Launches Salesforce Integration to Help Financial Institutions Better Serve Customers

Zafin Pricing for Salesforce enables banks using Salesforce to personalize offers and enhance the customer and employee experience

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions for financial institutions, today announces the launch of Zafin Pricing for Salesforce, a pre-built integration between Zafin and Salesforce tailored to banks worldwide that are rapidly adopting Salesforce as part of their technology strategy. Fueled by the growing demand for improved customer experience in financial services, Zafin’s new product empowers bank employees to provide customers with financial solutions tailored to their unique needs, while promoting profitable banking behaviors.



Neobanks and fintechs are bringing more competition, and as a result, personalized offers and experiences are now the status quo. This makes it difficult for traditional banks to stay competitive, as their technology stacks are not able to quickly adapt to unique customer needs – constraining their ability to grow. Zafin Pricing for Salesforce addresses this challenge, making outputs from Zafin’s product and pricing solutions available for consumption by a bank’s Salesforce organization.

“Banks' legacy systems constrain their ability to serve and grow, so many are rapidly adopting Salesforce as part of their technology strategy. Zafin Pricing for Salesforce is just the first step in bringing Zafin’s pricing approach directly to banks using the platform,” said Alex Roddy, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships at Zafin. “Salesforce is a highly strategic ecosystem and our functionality complements its financial services to provide bankers with the information they need to help customers understand the ‘why’ behind pricing.”

Requiring no IT support, Zafin Pricing for Salesforce is a perfect tie-in to the Salesforce financial services ecosystem. It will help banks overcome the constraints of their legacy systems that are causing them to lose customers to new market entrants. Employees can execute segmented offers and packages at speed, provide more transparency and insight into specific benefits and behaviors while ensuring consistency across channels.

“We know that bankers are always on the lookout for the best way to provide the most personalized experience to their customers,” said John Mason, Senior Director, Global Complex Solutions Sales at Zafin. “That’s why we are so excited to roll out a product with Salesforce – so we can equip bankers with the tools they need to best serve their clients. As we enter into a new decade, competition will only increase, so our hope is that this platform will help banks strengthen their customer experience and improve transparency.”

Zafin will be on site at Dreamforce 2019 from November 19-22 in San Francisco. For more information on Zafin Pricing for Salesforce, please click here or visit Zafin on the Salesforce AppExchange .

About Zafin

Established in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions, enabling banks to manage conduct risk and increase customer lifetime value. In the current environment, it is critical for banks to have certainty around the products and services to which their clients have access, to ensure that pricing is appropriate and fair, and to substantiate that fees and interest are consistent with contractual arrangements. Zafin’s cloud-based SaaS platform can be implemented quickly, with minimal to no changes required to existing product systems. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices around the globe, Zafin is trusted by some of the world’s largest retail and corporate banks. For more information about Zafin, visit www.zafin.com.

