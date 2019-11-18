3Plus, Three Ireland’s Digital Loyalty Program built on Evolving Systems’ technology, wins Prestigious  All Ireland Marketing Award

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, would like to announce that 3Plus, Three Ireland’s digital loyalty and customer engagement program, has won the All Ireland Loyalty Marketing Award. The program is built on Evolving Systems’ technology.



Organized by The Marketing Institute of Ireland, the All Ireland Marketing Awards program is the nation's premier means of recognizing the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledging their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening the Irish economy.

Subscriber retention is a key challenge in the highly competitive mobile communications market and innovative approaches to customer loyalty provide a significant advantage to operators who deploy them. The leading analyst firm, Ovum, noted in its 2019 Trends to Watch: Telecoms Operations and IT that among the most pressing requirements CSPs face today is:

(The) need to make their organizations customer-centric and data driven. This requires not just investment in platforms but also the implementation of appropriate data management strategies and customer-centric processes.

“3Plus, Three Ireland’s digital loyalty program, delivers tangible commercial and customer benefits. Our key purpose is to strengthen the relationship Three has with its customers. We do this by offering meaningful rewards and customer benefits that increase in value the longer you stay with Three. Delivered digitally at the touch of a button from your phone, this allows customers to ‘get more’ from their mobile operator, giving them more reasons to stay," said Siobhan Lynch, Loyalty Manager of Three Ireland.

"Since its inception, the program has gone from strength to strength and the AIMS award is further endorsement of the program's positive impact. Our digital program enables us to demonstrate to our customers that their loyalty is appreciated and rewarded which results in more customers staying with Three and benefitting by doing so. As a result we have achieved increased retention, digital engagement rates and increased consumer sentiment brand scores."

Matthew Stecker, CEO of Evolving Systems, commented: “We’re proud that our innovative customer value and loyalty technology is delivering the sort of eye-catching results recognized by this prestigious award for one of our valued customers.”

Stecker added: “Evolving Systems' technology’s approach to loyalty is based on insightful Intelligent Customer Engagement, which is a priority for any digital business that has to keep customers satisfied and maintain long term, active relationships with the brand.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 80 customers in over 55 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7567/admin/

https://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody

Sancha.brody@evolving.com +44 (0) 7376 366855



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.