Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for December 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (“CSS Entertainment”) (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP), a growing media company building online video on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for December 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019 to holders of record as of November 30, 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash.



ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming VOD networks that provide content for all screens. CSS Entertainment has a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. CSS Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long- and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

