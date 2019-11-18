Cidara Therapeutics Named a San Diego Metro Area Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year

Employee feedback places Cidara among top small companies in the area

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune for the third consecutive year. Cidara was the top life sciences company and only biotech included in the small company category in the San Diego Metro Area.



“It is a great honor to be named as one of the best places to work in the San Diego Metro Area for the third consecutive year,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Our team is essential to our continued success, and we take great pride in cultivating an environment that encourages our employees to collaborate, share new ideas and contribute to our mission. This recognition is shared by everyone at Cidara and is a testament to our steadfast commitment to bring lifesaving anti-infectives to patients.”

Top Workplace lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. According to Energage, 100 percent of Cidara employees participated in the 2019 survey.

Reflecting on Cidara’s commitment to develop and commercialize novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save patients’ lives, the Company will continue to build, sustain and invest in its core values that carry through to its culture.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published the complete list of 2019 Top Workplaces on Sunday, November 17, 2019. The list of winners is available at: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/story/2019-11-17/winners-of-san-diegos-top-workplaces-2019-contest

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. Cidara is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE). Cidara is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT) initially in Europe and Canada. In addition to its robust rezafungin clinical program, Cidara is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases. The Cloudbreak platform is designed to discover compounds that both directly kill pathogens and direct a patient’s immune system to attack and eliminate pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

