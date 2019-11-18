Aspen Group, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM PST (5:00 PM EST). The conference will be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

In addition, Mr. Mathews will be available the same day for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit the conference website at www.ldmicro.com . A copy of Aspen Group, Inc.’s investor deck is available on the Company’s website at www.aspu.com .

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

385-831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com



