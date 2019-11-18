TRHC Announces the Execution of a Pharmacy Services Agreement with WelbeHealth

The partnership with WelbeHealth demonstrates TRHC’s commitment to help grow PACE organizations in California and nationwide

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® , Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, will provide medication safety and comprehensive pharmacy services to WelbeHealth , through an agreement with its subsidiary CareKinesis ®. TRHC already provides health plan management services to WelbeHealth through its PeakTPA service line; both PeakTPA and CareKinesis operate as part of TRHC's CareVention HealthCare Division.



WelbeHealth, founded by mission-driven physicians to unlock the full potential of the most vulnerable seniors in underserved communities, opened its first two PACE programs in 2019 in the Stockton-Modesto and Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank regions of California. The company plans to open additional locations in 2020 that also will adopt TRHC services including both health plan management and pharmacy services.

“WelbeHealth’s mission to provide high-quality care to the most vulnerable population aligns with TRHC’s mission, and makes us proud partners,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD. “The PACE-focused services TRHC provides will support WelbeHealth by identifying and mitigating population- and participant-specific risk for preventable adverse drug events, enhance quality, and lower total health costs.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with TRHC for products that support high-quality care delivery,” said Matt Patterson, MD, President of WelbeHealth. “TRHC’s services will help us better manage patient care and ultimately improve quality of life for our seniors and their loved ones.”

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a Medicare and Medicaid program that provides comprehensive medical and social services enabling older adults to live in the community instead of a nursing home or other care facility. In its 40-year history across the U.S., PACE has demonstrated significant improvements in participants’ quality of life, life expectancy, depression rates, and sense of health empowerment and engagement. It also serves as a helpful partner to families and caregivers and generates significant taxpayer savings by improving the health and well-being of participants.

PACE organizations nationwide rely on TRHC technology, services, and consulting to optimize outcomes and maintain regulatory compliance. The company’s medication safety and pharmacy services, featuring proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation software and pharmacists who are board-certified in geriatrics, improve medication outcomes, increase adherence, and reduce participant hospitalizations.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit, tabularasahealthcare.com

About WelbeHealth

At WelbeHealth, our mission is to unlock the full potential of our most vulnerable seniors with empathy and love. We do it through PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a comprehensive medical and social care model with a decades-long track record of improved quality of life, life expectancy, and personal empowerment for frail seniors. As part of our PACE programs, most participants are able to live safely and independently in their own homes and communities rather than receive care in a nursing home. WelbeHealth operates two PACE programs in the Stockton-Modesto and Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank regions of California, with plans for additional expansion in underserved communities. For more information, please visit welbehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

