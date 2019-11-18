There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,325 in the last 365 days.

iCAD to Participate at the Cannacord Genuity Medtech & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum, taking place Thursday, November 21st in New York City.

Presentation Details:
Date:  Thursday, November 21, 2019
Time:  10:00am Eastern Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord37/icad/

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com 

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com 

