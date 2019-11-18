Nurix Therapeutics Announces Scientific Presentations on its BTK Program at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing novel therapies that control disease-causing proteins, today announced an oral presentation on its wholly-owned, BTK degrader program for chronic lymphocytic leukemia will be delivered by the Company’s collaborators from the National Institutes of Health at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology meeting (ASH). A poster presentation will also be presented on the BTK degradation mechanism of action. ASH is being held on December 7-10, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Highly Potent BTK Degradation Induced by NRX0492 As a Therapeutic Strategy for CLL Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance—Lymphoid and Other Diseases I

Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Diseases, Leukemia, Biological, Therapies, CLL, immune cells, Lymphoid Malignancies, TKI

Presenter: Deyi Zhang, Laboratory of Lymphoid Malignancies, Hematology Branch, NHLBI, NIH, Bethesda, MD Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Time: 1:15 p.m. EST Location: W414AB, Level 4

Poster Presentation Details:



Title: Targeted Protein Degradation of BTK As a Unique Therapeutic Approach for B Cell Malignancies Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance—Lymphoid and Other Diseases: Poster III

Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Diseases, Leukemia, Biological, Therapies, CLL, immune cells, Lymphoid Malignancies, TKI Date: Monday, December 9, 2019 Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST Location: Hall B, Level 2

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics develops novel therapies that control disease-causing proteins. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drugs as treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com .

Media Contact

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

Sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.