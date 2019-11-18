Analyst Hub Opens San Francisco Office with Veteran Equity Research Executive Warren Dowd as Head of West Coast Sales

/EIN News/ -- New York and San Francisco, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced the addition of veteran equity research sales executive Warren Dowd as Head of West Coast Sales in Analyst Hub’s new San Francisco office.

With over 20 years of experience in sell-side research sales, Dowd brings deep understanding of nuanced content areas and an extensive roster of relationships on the buy side. He joins Analyst Hub from Deutsche Bank Securities where he spent 14 years as a Managing Director and West Coast Regional Manager. During his time at Deutsche Bank, Warren managed a team of salespeople across multiple products, including advisory, electronic, prime brokerage and derivatives. He also led Deutsche Bank’s Hong Kong based advisory team for two years, and served as a member of Deutsche Bank’s Equity Regional Management Forum and the Executive Committee for Americas Equity and Debt Sales. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Dowd was Executive Director of technology specialty sales at Morgan Stanley.

“We are thrilled to have Warren join Analyst Hub and open our San Francisco office as we continue to scale to provide unparalleled services and sales support to the growing number of analysts leaving the traditional research industry and opening their own shops,” commented Mike Kronenberg, Analyst Hub co-founder and CEO. “Analyst Hub is a sales-first firm and we are committed to hiring the brightest stars in the space to market and sell the world-class products coming from our Independent Research Providers.”

“I am excited to be joining Analyst Hub at a time of exponential growth for the firm,” said Warren Dowd, Analyst Hub Head of West Coast Sales. “Analyst Hub is committed to establishing a strong footprint on the West Coast as we help our clients address the market for their unique ideas and analysis.”

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.

Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications for Analyst Hub 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.