FinTech Industry Leader William Eisenbeis Joins Charlesbank Capital Partners as Advisory Director

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that William Eisenbeis has been engaged by the firm as an Advisory Director. Mr. Eisenbeis has 20 years of experience investing in financial technology and financial services software and solutions. Over the course of his career, he has identified, executed and managed successful investments and has served on the boards of a number of leading companies in the sector. In his new role, Mr. Eisenbeis will help to drive Charlesbank’s sourcing efforts, evaluate new investment opportunities and grow equity value across the Charlesbank portfolio.

Early in his career, Mr. Eisenbeis worked for Baring Brothers in Hong Kong with responsibilities in regional investment banking and private equity investing. After business school, he served as Global Head of Business Development for all institutional businesses at Merrill Lynch, focusing on principal investments and strategic acquisitions across financial services, financial technology, market structure and information services. He then moved to Citadel LLC as Managing Director and Global Head of Principal Investments, with a similar focus. In his next role as Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Mr. Eisenbeis helped lead all areas related to fintech investing, from sourcing to portfolio company management and active board participation.

“We have had the pleasure of knowing Will over many years and are thrilled to have him join our team,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director at Charlesbank. “Will has deep domain experience in investing in financial technology and information services. We know he will contribute significantly as we look to identify new opportunities in the space, form strong partnerships with management teams and drive long-term value across our portfolio.”

Ryan Carroll, Charlesbank Managing Director added, “Will is a talented executive with an impressive track record of leading and advising companies in financial technology. We welcome the wealth of expertise and valuable perspective he will bring to the firm.”

“Charlesbank has a reputation of excellence and integrity, and I’m excited to join this highly talented team,” said Mr. Eisenbeis. “I look forward to leveraging my industry relationships, insights and experience to help generate differentiated investment opportunities and to provide strategic guidance to the Charlesbank portfolio.”

Mr. Eisenbeis earned his BS from Georgetown University and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

