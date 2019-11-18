Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of Higher Education of Egypt

On November 17, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev held a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khaled Attef Abd El-Ghafar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation in higher education, as well as the issues of improving the legal framework in this field. In this context, the parties confirmed their readiness to sign in the near future the Executive Program between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of higher and postgraduate education.

Special attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khaled Attef Abd El-Ghafar to the Republic of Belarus, scheduled for early 2020.



