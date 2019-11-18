Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Operate Main Floor Exhibitor Booth at CBD.io 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 22-23, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Tauriga Sciences Inc. -- Main Floor Booth # 2422

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed that it will be an Exhibitor at The CBD.io Expo 2019 (“CBD.io 2019”), which will take place on November 22-23, 2019 at the following venue: The Las Vegas Convention Center / Las Vegas, Nevada. As an Exhibitor at CBD.io 2019, the Company will operate its own booth (# 2422) on the main floor, from which it will sell Tauri-Gum™ (Proprietary CBD Infused Chewing Gum) to potential industry customers, distributors, dispensaries, and retail chains as well as provide samples to attendees.



CBD.io 2019 Event Link: https://expo.cbd.io

The Company has been allocated a Main Floor Booth – 100 Sq. Ft (# 2422)

CBD.io 2019 is expected to be the most highly attended CBD Tradeshow of 2019, setting the gold standard for CBD discovery. Bringing together some of the most innovative CBD brands, distributors, retailers, and industry leaders to incubate the future of hemp brands worldwide. This year CBD.io 2019 is once again set to produce the world’s largest CBD trade show with more than 300 Exhibitor booths and 15,000 attendees! From leading legislators to A-list celebrities, CBD.io 2019 will be attracting a large swath of the most relevant industry players.

Below -- Link to Tauriga Sciences Inc. Exhibitor Portal Page / CBD.io 2019:

Main Floor Exhibitor Booth # 2422 https://shows.map-dynamics.com/vapexpocbdio2019/?register

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, “The Company is pleased to confirm that it will be operating a main floor Exhibitor booth at CBD.io 2019 – the best and most heavily attended CBD Tradeshow. The Company will have all 3 of its Tauri-Gum™ flavors (Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate) available for CBD.io 2019 and believes that its proprietary CBD Infused chewing gum will be popular among the attendees. Last week, the Company operated a successful Exhibitor booth at Kosherfest 2019 and will continue to work with great determination and enthusiasm in enhancing both its Tauri-Gum™ brand as well as its valuable underlying distribution channels.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Tauriga Sciences Image of Main Floor – CBD.io 2019 Expo



