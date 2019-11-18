Global $15.1Bn Positive Displacement Pumps Market Outlook, 2019 to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global positive displacement pumps market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.
The growing need for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical and pharmaceutical industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Growing population and industrialization have resulted in a burgeoning demand for crude oil which has consequently augmented the demand for positive displacement pumps.
Furthermore, various water-dependent industries such as marine and textile are increasingly installing water treatment systems that consist PMPs to enhance reliability, sustainability and profitability of their operations.
Moreover, increased exploratory activities in the oil and gas industry along with various technological advancements such as the mixture of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have boosted the global levels of oil production, thus attracting numerous vendors to invest in this market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Flowserve, Grundfos, ITT, KSB, SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval, Schlumberger, Colfax Corporation, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Xylem, Sulzer, Baker Hughes, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, Fristam Pumps, Altra Industrial Motion, AR North America, Verder, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global positive displacement pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global positive displacement pumps industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristics?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global positive displacement pumps industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global positive displacement pumps industry?
- What is the structure of the global positive displacement pumps industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global positive displacement pumps industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
5.5 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics
5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Rotary Pumps
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Vane
6.1.2.2 Screw
6.1.2.3 Lobe
6.1.2.4 Gear
6.1.2.5 Progressing Cavity (PC)
6.1.2.6 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Reciprocating Pumps
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Piston
6.2.2.2 Diaphragm
6.2.2.3 Plunger
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Peristaltic
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 Low Capacity Pumps
7.2 Medium Capacity Pumps
7.3 High Capacity Pumps
8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics
8.1 Standard Pumps
8.2 Engineered Pumps
8.3 Special Purpose Pumps
9 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1 Bronze
9.2 Cast Iron
9.3 Polycarbonate
9.4 Stainless Steel
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 Oil and Gas
10.2 Water and Wastewater
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Flowserve
16.3.2 Grundfos
16.3.3 ITT
16.3.4 KSB
16.3.5 SPX FLOW
16.3.6 Alfa Laval
16.3.7 Schlumberger
16.3.8 Colfax Corporation
16.3.9 HERMETIC-Pumpen
16.3.10 Xylem
16.3.11 Sulzer
16.3.12 Baker Hughes
16.3.13 Ebara Corporation
16.3.14 Weir Group
16.3.15 Fristam Pumps
16.3.16 Altra Industrial Motion
16.3.17 AR North America
16.3.18 Verder
16.3.19 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
