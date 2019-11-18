New UNITA leader advocates Constitution review

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 18 - Adalberto da Costa Júnior, the new president of the largest political opposition party, UNITA, last Friday pointed out the focus on the revision of the Constitution of Angola as one of the main objectives of his term.,

In his first speech as leader of the largest opposition party in Angola, the politician pledged to work also for the de-politicization of state institutions, as well as for an independent, fair, impartial and credible electoral commission.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior also defended the creation of a regulator of the financial system that can be independent from the Executive, as well as the improvement of the conditions of the former military and war widows.

He considered it necessary to change bad practices in favour of good governance and transparency, aiming at the well-being and dignity of Angolans.

He said his programme will be aimed at preserving peace and consolidating democracy.

Internally, among others, he said he will strive for the recovery of UNITA's assets.

The 57-year-old politician - who replaces Isaías Samakuva at the helm of the party - was elected with 594 votes (53.4 percent), becoming the third president of Angola's largest opposition party. The first one was Jonas Savimbi.

Until recently the parliamentary whip of UNITA, Adalberto da Costa Júnior was born in Chinjenje, a locality that at the time was part of the centre-west province of Benguela, but now is currently a municipality of the central Huambo Province.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Porto Higher Institute of Engineering and in Public Ethics form the Pontifical Gregorian University.

He joined UNITA in 1975. He was a representative of his party abroad from 1989 to 2002, in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Married and a father of three, in 2017 he was often named as the potential successor of Isaiah Samakuva as UNITA president.

For three days, the 1,150 delegates to the 13th UNITA Congress, in addition to the election of the new president, discussed and approved the amendments to the party’s statutes and the strategy for the local and general elections, scheduled for 2020 and 2022 respectively.

UNITA, founded in 13 March 1966, is Angola’s main opposition party, represented in the National Assembly (Parliament) with 51 out of the 220 MPs that make up the Legislative House.

