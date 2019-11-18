Analysis on the World Market for Satchel & Saddle Bags (2019-2024): Projecting a CAGR of 3.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satchel and Saddle Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global satchel and saddle bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.



A thriving fashion accessories industry along with increasing working population across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a substantial rise in the female workforce participation in both developed and emerging economies has also positively impacted the market.



Moreover, consumers are now more inclined to spend on premium and luxury handbags or any other accessories to keep up with the ever-changing fashion trends. Apart from this, these bags are gaining rapid preference among consumers for carrying multiple essential items such as laptops, tablets, wallets and food to their workplace. Moreover, product innovations, such as the launch of creative and visually appealing designs along with eco-friendly bags, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include rapid urbanization and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the development of the online retail services that provide hassle-free shopping experience while displaying a wide range of options to choose from to the consumers.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Coach, Chanel, Burberry Group, Nicole Lee, Etienne Aigner, Furla, Kate Spade, Herms International, Michael Kors, LVMH, Mulberry, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global satchel and saddle bags market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global satchel and saddle bags industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?

What is the structure of the global satchel and saddle bags industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Satchel and Saddle Bags Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Gender

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Satchel Bags

6.2 Saddle Bags



7 Market Breakup by Gender

7.1 Male

7.2 Female



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Leather

8.2 Fabric

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Departmental Stores

9.2 Specialty Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.5 Discount Stores

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Coach

15.3.2 Chanel

15.3.3 Burberry Group

15.3.4 Nicole Lee

15.3.5 Etienne Aigner

15.3.6 Furla

15.3.7 Kate Spade

15.3.8 Herms International

15.3.9 Michael Kors

15.3.10 LVMH

15.3.11 Mulberry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poawxm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.