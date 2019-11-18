Global Shunt Reactor Market Set to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shunt Reactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shunt reactor market was worth US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



The growing energy demand is one of the key factors driving the market growth. There is an increasing need for efficient power systems to ensure uninterrupted supply of power. The demand for shunt reactor is also driven by the need for reduced losses in power transmissions, modern transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and their extensive utilization in different renewable energy systems.



Additionally, growing investments in smart grid technologies are further contributing to the growth of the market. The application of shunt reactor is also associated with reduced carbon footprint and voltage jumps, thus contributing to their demand. Factors such as favorable government policies promoting the development of high voltage transmission systems and increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities are further catalyzing the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Nissin Electric, Zaporozhtransformator, Crompton Greaves, Alstom SA, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, Hilkar, Fuji Electric, TBEA, Trench Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global stunt reactor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global stunt reactor industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global stunt reactor industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global stunt reactor industry?

What is the structure of the global stunt reactor industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global stunt reactor industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stunt Reactor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-user

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Oil-Immersed

6.2 Air-Core



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Electric Utilities

7.2 Industrial Verticals



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Variable Reactor

8.2 Fixed Reactor



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB

14.3.2 General Electric

14.3.3 Siemens

14.3.4 Nissin Electric

14.3.5 Zaporozhtransformator

14.3.6 Crompton Greaves

14.3.7 Alstom SA

14.3.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries

14.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.10 Hitachi

14.3.11 Toshiba

14.3.12 Hilkar

14.3.13 Fuji Electric

14.3.14 TBEA

14.3.15 Trench Group



